Graypoint LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $122.81 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

