Graypoint LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.26.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $331.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.