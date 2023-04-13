Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $287.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

