Graypoint LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $220.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

