Graypoint LLC Invests $836,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.40.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.88. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $261.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

