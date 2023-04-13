Graypoint LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

