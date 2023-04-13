Graypoint LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

VPL stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $72.12.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

