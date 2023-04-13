Graypoint LLC Sells 126 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $159.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.46.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

