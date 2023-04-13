Graypoint LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

