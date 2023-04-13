Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.52.
NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.48 on Monday. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
