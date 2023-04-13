Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.48 on Monday. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Grifols by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,022 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 33.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,110 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 497.5% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

