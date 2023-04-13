Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.48 on Monday. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Grifols by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,022 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 33.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,110 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 497.5% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

