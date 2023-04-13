GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,644.06

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.12 million and approximately $8,644.06 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004793 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004463 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

