Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Down to $37.36

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.36, but opened at $36.26. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 466,570 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 776,727 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $26,684,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $22,377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,555,000 after buying an additional 473,324 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

