Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.71. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1,759,838 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harmony Gold Mining
(Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.71. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1,759,838 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $71,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
(Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.