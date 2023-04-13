Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.71. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1,759,838 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harmony Gold Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.