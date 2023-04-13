Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Trading Down 2.5%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.97. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harvey Norman from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Harvey Norman Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.
Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend
Harvey Norman Company Profile
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvey Norman (HNORY)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.