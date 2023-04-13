Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Trading Down 2.5%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.97. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harvey Norman from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

Harvey Norman Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 6%.

(Get Rating)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.