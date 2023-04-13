Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Shares Down 0.9%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hays Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.

Hays Cuts Dividend

Hays Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.0998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.66%.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

