Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,058,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 8,805,635 shares.The stock last traded at $6.96 and had previously closed at $6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

