Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after acquiring an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $120.70. 1,257,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average is $152.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.49 and a 1-year high of $183.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

