HI Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $27.21 million and approximately $256,111.50 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00029009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,400.50 or 1.00036846 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01007572 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $385,680.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

