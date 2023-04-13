Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $227.60

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $227.60, but opened at $235.15. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $232.97, with a volume of 7,667 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $500.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.85 and its 200-day moving average is $266.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,360.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

