Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $227.60 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $216.04 and a fifty-two week high of $347.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $489.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Further Reading

