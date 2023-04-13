HKD.com DAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $355,997.74 (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One HKD.com DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00006386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HKD.com DAO has a total market cap of $895.59 million and approximately $355,997.74 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded up 119.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About HKD.com DAO

HKD.com DAO was first traded on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HKD.com DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HKD.com DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

