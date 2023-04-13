Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Stock Price Up 3%

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Holmen AB (publ) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01.

Holmen AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.4758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Holmen AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Holmen AB (publ) Company Profile

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

