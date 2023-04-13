Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Trading Down 1%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 80,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 178,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

HOOK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

