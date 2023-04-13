Hormel Foods Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

