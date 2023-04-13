Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:HST opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.63.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Featured Stories
