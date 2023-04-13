Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HLI opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,114,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after buying an additional 135,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.