Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Lowered by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

