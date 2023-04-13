HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.43

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPYGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.43 and traded as high as $108.63. HOYA shares last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 23,392 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

HOYA Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA

(Get Rating)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Featured Stories

