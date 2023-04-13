HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.43

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.43 and traded as high as $108.63. HOYA shares last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 23,392 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

HOYA Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75.

About HOYA

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

