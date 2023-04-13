HSBC Initiates Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Equities researchers at HSBC started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.14.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $13.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.76. The company had a trading volume of 320,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,400. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.24.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,175 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

