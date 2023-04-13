Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $590.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $560.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.88.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $532.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.97. Humana has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 546.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Humana by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $5,095,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Humana by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

