HWG Holdings LP Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for about 1.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $284.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,979. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.94. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $295.93. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

