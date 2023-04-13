HWG Holdings LP Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $45,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. 184,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.