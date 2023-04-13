HWG Holdings LP Purchases New Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 42,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NYSE ET traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931,969. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

