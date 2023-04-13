HWG Holdings LP Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COST traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $491.41. The company had a trading volume of 314,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.40. The stock has a market cap of $217.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $609.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

