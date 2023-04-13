HWG Holdings LP Trims Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

HWG Holdings LP reduced its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 35.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 92,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $814.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Oppenheimer lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,466 shares of company stock valued at $161,184. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

