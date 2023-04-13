Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target Cut to $1.75 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Hyliion Stock Performance

Hyliion stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $282.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,281.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

