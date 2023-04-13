IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of IDACORP worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.17. 60,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,915. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

