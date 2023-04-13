Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) shot up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. 224,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 75,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ilika from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 125 ($1.55) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

