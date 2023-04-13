iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Lake Street Capital

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday.

IMBI stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.04. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

