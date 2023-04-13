iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Lake Street Capital

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.66% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday.
iMedia Brands Stock Down 19.4 %
IMBI stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.04. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.46.
About iMedia Brands
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
