IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,392.79

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,392.79 ($17.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,454.61 ($18.01). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,447 ($17.92), with a volume of 233,315 shares trading hands.

IMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.53) to GBX 2,000 ($24.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,765 ($21.86) to GBX 1,870 ($23.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.50) to GBX 1,800 ($22.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,855 ($22.97).

The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,687.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,522.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,393.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. IMI’s payout ratio is 2,988.51%.

In other news, insider Roy Twite sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.49), for a total transaction of £150,389.89 ($186,241.35). Insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock worth $37,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

