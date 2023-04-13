Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 90,713 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,713 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 144,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,518. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

