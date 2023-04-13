Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $33.54. 15,928,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,242,515. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

