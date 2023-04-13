Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $25.68 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $25,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $440.46. The company had a trading volume of 170,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,050. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $487.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

