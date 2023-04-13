Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.49. The company had a trading volume of 297,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average is $157.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.