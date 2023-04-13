Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 125,815 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125,815 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics comprises about 7.5% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $138,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,212,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 55,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,569. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

