Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 171,567 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,567 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.70. 1,773,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,390,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $271.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

