Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $105.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 24.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,980,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,137,000 after buying an additional 136,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.