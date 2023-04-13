Injective Protocol (INJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $102.45 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00022350 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $538.18 million and approximately $102.45 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

