Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Trading Up 0.2%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 451 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSJA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 24.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 55.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 241.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 9.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (TSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY, QQQ and IWM shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. TSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

