Insider Buying: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Buys 423 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,172. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

