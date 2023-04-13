Insider Buying: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Buys 423 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fortinet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,172. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Fortinet
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Further Reading
